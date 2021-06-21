Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $117,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

BDX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,385. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

