Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,230.78 or 0.03884518 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $88.62 million and $5.05 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00217209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

