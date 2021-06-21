Beer Money (BEER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141,000.70

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $141,000.70 and $25,268.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00672713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

