Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDRFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

