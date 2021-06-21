Beldex Market Cap Reaches $70.50 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $70.50 million and $157,299.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.