Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Tops $1.13

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00080418 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

