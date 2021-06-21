Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of BLPH opened at $4.09 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.