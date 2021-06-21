Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BLI stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 868,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,551. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

