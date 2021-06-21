Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 2,419 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH traded up $3.87 on Monday, hitting $162.38. 7,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

