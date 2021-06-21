Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 9,821 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $56.26. 192,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,670,516. The stock has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

