Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.82. 64,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

