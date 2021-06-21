BetterBetting (BETR) Hits Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

