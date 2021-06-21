BeyondSpring Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 2,125,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

