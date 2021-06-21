Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $610,239.80

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $610,239.80 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00663447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

