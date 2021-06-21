BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 372.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.84% of BGC Partners worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $16,039,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,420 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.62 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

