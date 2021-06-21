BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.61. BGC Partners shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 14,628 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

