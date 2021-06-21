BidiPass (BDP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,786.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. BidiPass has a market cap of $105,138.02 and approximately $6,786.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00672713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.