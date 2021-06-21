BIKI (BIKI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $651,968.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. BIKI has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $651,968.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00705475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00042464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00081653 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

