Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $285.36 or 0.00869818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $43.78 billion and $3.43 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
