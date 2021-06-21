Binance USD Reaches One Day Volume of $6.07 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $9.85 billion and approximately $6.07 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00705475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00042464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00081653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,848,410,378 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

