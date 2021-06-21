Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $13.44. 102,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 54,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BIOX. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth $203,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

