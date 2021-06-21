Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 2,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 105,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

