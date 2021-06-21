BioPassport Token (BIOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $280,839.00

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $280,839.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00686570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00080467 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

