Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.0956 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.04 million and $600.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,378,061 coins and its circulating supply is 21,308,575 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

