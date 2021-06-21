Bitblocks (BBK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $120.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $430,456.21 and approximately $120.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,755.66 or 1.00225505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000808 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 272,026,756 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

