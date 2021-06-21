bitCNY (BITCNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00159708 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,562.56 or 0.99599955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002715 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

