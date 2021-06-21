BitCoal 24 Hour Volume Hits $943.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $20,418.16 and $943.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

