Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

