Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $17.02 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $316.20 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $17.02 or 0.00051734 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,908.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.67 or 0.01418089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00376664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

