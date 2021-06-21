Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $401.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00156460 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000987 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

