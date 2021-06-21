Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $392.21 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00006544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $392.21 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000980 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050691 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039792 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

