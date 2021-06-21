Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $2.04 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $381.09 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00006235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00062195 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00039573 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.