Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00324294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00184978 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

