Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $368.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $95,402.39 and approximately $368.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

