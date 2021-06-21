Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 43.2% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $17.15 or 0.00054800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $145.16 million and $7.73 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001215 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002228 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

