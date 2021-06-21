Bitcoin SV Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $964.05 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $136.57 or 0.00420986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.12 or 0.01486139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003936 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,766,545 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

