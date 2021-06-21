BitcoinHD Reaches Market Cap of $11.75 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00005966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00158724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.86 or 1.00242781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

