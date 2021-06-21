Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits Market Cap of $3,476.70

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.70 and $3,667.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.87 or 1.00240890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00059097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000797 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

