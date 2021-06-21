BitcoinZ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,316.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $9,316.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00320547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00117913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00177968 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.