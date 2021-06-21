BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, BitCore has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $160,309.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,174.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.23 or 0.05990149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.36 or 0.01429887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00396330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00128172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00679308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00378933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007395 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040036 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

