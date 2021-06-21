Bitgear Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bitgear has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $38,954.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

