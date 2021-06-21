BitMax Token Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

