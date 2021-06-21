BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0021

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $326.43 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

