BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $991,665.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018427 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,732,602 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

