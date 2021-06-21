Blackcrane Capital LLC Increases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 9.4% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 115.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

NICE stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $182.74 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

