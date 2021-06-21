BlackRock Inc. Acquires 238,964 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.59% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $80,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.