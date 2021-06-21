BlackRock Inc. Buys 545,897 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.86% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $73,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.33. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.