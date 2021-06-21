BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.47% of PetIQ worth $76,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PetIQ by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $40.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,801 shares of company stock worth $8,134,534. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

