BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.23% of Epizyme worth $73,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $7,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

