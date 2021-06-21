BlackRock Inc. Purchases 267,377 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.55% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $76,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

